Arshiya reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 76.10% to Rs 16.09 croreNet loss of Arshiya reported to Rs 21.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.10% to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.0967.31 -76 OPM %78.0064.61 -PBDT-17.5314.21 PL PBT-21.0210.53 PL NP-21.0210.53 PL
