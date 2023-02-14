Brahmaputra Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 21.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.45% to Rs 55.69 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure declined 21.39% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.45% to Rs 55.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.55.6950.8824.9122.703.721.573.191.063.274.16

