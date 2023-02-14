JUST IN
Brahmaputra Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 21.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.45% to Rs 55.69 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure declined 21.39% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.45% to Rs 55.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales55.6950.88 9 OPM %24.9122.70 -PBDT3.721.57 137 PBT3.191.06 201 NP3.274.16 -21

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:18 IST

