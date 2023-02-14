Ganga Papers India standalone net profit declines 56.86% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Over 1,000 waterways being developed in country: PM Modi
Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 89.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Govt OKs projects worth around Rs 2,700 cr for developing sewerage infra in Ganga basin
Ganga Forging standalone net profit declines 89.39% in the December 2022 quarter
Adani Enterprises subsidiaries achieves financial closure for greenfield Ganga Expressway project
-
Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 67.60 croreNet profit of Ganga Papers India declined 56.86% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 67.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales67.6073.08 -7 OPM %2.722.87 -PBDT1.142.10 -46 PBT0.591.57 -62 NP0.441.02 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU