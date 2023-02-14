JUST IN
Ganga Papers India standalone net profit declines 56.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 67.60 crore

Net profit of Ganga Papers India declined 56.86% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 67.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales67.6073.08 -7 OPM %2.722.87 -PBDT1.142.10 -46 PBT0.591.57 -62 NP0.441.02 -57

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:18 IST

