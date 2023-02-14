Ganga Papers India standalone net profit declines 56.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 67.60 crore

Net profit of Ganga Papers India declined 56.86% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 67.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.67.6073.082.722.871.142.100.591.570.441.02

