Triton Valves standalone net profit declines 53.11% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Triton Valves standalone net profit rises 48.45% in the December 2019 quarter
SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 53.37% in the March 2020 quarter
Dynavision standalone net profit declines 14.53% in the March 2020 quarter
Indoco Remedies consolidated net profit declines 53.35% in the March 2020 quarter
Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.57% to Rs 51.26 croreNet profit of Triton Valves declined 53.11% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.57% to Rs 51.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.75% to Rs 5.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.90% to Rs 213.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 242.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales51.2658.63 -13 213.67242.53 -12 OPM %9.0511.29 -10.277.97 - PBDT3.905.75 -32 18.5415.01 24 PBT0.972.78 -65 7.184.16 73 NP1.132.41 -53 5.273.45 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU