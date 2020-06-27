Triton Valves standalone net profit declines 53.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.57% to Rs 51.26 crore

Net profit of Triton Valves declined 53.11% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.57% to Rs 51.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.75% to Rs 5.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.90% to Rs 213.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 242.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

51.2658.63213.67242.539.0511.2910.277.973.905.7518.5415.010.972.787.184.161.132.415.273.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)