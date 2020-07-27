JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

United Spirits reports consolidated net loss of Rs 241.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Bridge Securities standalone net profit rises 314.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Bridge Securities rose 314.29% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.250 0 OPM %116.000 -PBDT0.290.07 314 PBT0.290.07 314 NP0.290.07 314

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 18:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU