Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 45.73% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.78% to Rs 103.17 crore

Net profit of Plastiblends India declined 45.73% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.78% to Rs 103.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 174.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.103.17174.2212.6111.7012.5519.518.6616.546.2311.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)