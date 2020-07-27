Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 45.73% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.78% to Rs 103.17 croreNet profit of Plastiblends India declined 45.73% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.78% to Rs 103.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 174.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales103.17174.22 -41 OPM %12.6111.70 -PBDT12.5519.51 -36 PBT8.6616.54 -48 NP6.2311.48 -46
