JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Adarsh Mercantile reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit declines 84.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.10% to Rs 178.82 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon declined 84.11% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.10% to Rs 178.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.34% to Rs 13.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.59% to Rs 663.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 825.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales178.82213.13 -16 663.64825.31 -20 OPM %1.355.17 -3.865.78 - PBDT3.0711.58 -73 27.0448.88 -45 PBT1.4210.03 -86 20.3943.12 -53 NP0.955.98 -84 13.0527.38 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 18:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU