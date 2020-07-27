Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit declines 84.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.10% to Rs 178.82 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon declined 84.11% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.10% to Rs 178.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.34% to Rs 13.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.59% to Rs 663.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 825.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

