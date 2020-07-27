Hindustan Media Ventures standalone net profit declines 69.80% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 58.76% to Rs 89.88 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures declined 69.80% to Rs 11.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.76% to Rs 89.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 217.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales89.88217.95 -59 OPM %-29.6815.74 -PBDT20.1453.66 -62 PBT12.2547.92 -74 NP11.7238.81 -70

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 18:17 IST

