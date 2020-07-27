Hindustan Media Ventures standalone net profit declines 69.80% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.76% to Rs 89.88 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures declined 69.80% to Rs 11.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.76% to Rs 89.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 217.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.89.88217.95-29.6815.7420.1453.6612.2547.9211.7238.81

