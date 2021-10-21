Brigade Enterprises Ltd Spikes 3.12%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.19%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has added 12.13% over last one month compared to 22.28% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.11% rise in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 3.12% today to trade at Rs 450.1. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.19% to quote at 4084.86. The index is up 22.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 2.08% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 1.7% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 118.9 % over last one year compared to the 50.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has added 12.13% over last one month compared to 22.28% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.11% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4011 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 72138 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 496.3 on 11 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 154.5 on 19 Oct 2020.

