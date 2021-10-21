PNB Housing board to mull Rs 2k-cr NCD issue on Nov. 2

PNB Housing Finance said that its board, on Tuesday (02 November 2021), will consider plans to raise funds via issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore in tranches.

On the same day, the company's board will also consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2021.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit-accepting housing finance company, with second largest deposits outstanding within housing finance companies. The company provides housing loans to individuals for purchase, construction, repair, and upgrade of houses.

The company reported on a 5.40% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 243.28 crore on a 9.53% fall in net sales to Rs 1691.81 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

The scrip hit a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 547.95 on the BSE yesterday.

