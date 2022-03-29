Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 4.29%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.26%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has added 6.49% over last one month compared to 5.26% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.66% rise in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 4.29% today to trade at Rs 529.5. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.26% to quote at 3626.2. The index is up 5.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd increased 2.18% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 2.07% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 38.39 % over last one year compared to the 18.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has added 6.49% over last one month compared to 5.26% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.66% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6182 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21456 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 542.9 on 04 Feb 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 230.9 on 23 Apr 2021.

