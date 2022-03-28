HCL Tech expands global partnership with Novo Nordisk

-
The IT major on Monday announced that it has been selected to provide global service desk and on-site support to Novo Nordisk.Through the partnership, HCL will help Novo Nordisk transform its IT operations and drive efficiency across its workforce.
HCL said it will implement a multilingual and omnichannel digital workplace solution for Novo Nordisk. Using the knowledge-centred service (KCS) methodology and its next-generation automation and self-service capabilities, HCL will support more than 48,000 end-users in 20 languages, across 58 countries and offer on-site IT services throughout the United States, Asia and Europe.
Pankaj Tagra, corporate VP and Nordic and DACH Head of HCL Technologies said, We're delighted to be expanding our current application management and modernization services engagement with Novo Nordisk through this new deal. The strength of our partnership with Novo Nordisk is testament to HCL's continued growth and leadership in the Nordics and reinforces our value proposition in Life Sciences and Healthcare.
HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). The IT major reported 5.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,442 crore and revenue increased by 8.1% to Rs 22,331 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22.
Shares of HCL Technologies were trading at 1.22% lower to Rs 1166 on BSE.
