Broader market trades higher; metal shares advance

The Sensex and the Nifty sharply pared losses in mid-morning trade. At 11:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 2.98 points or 0.01% at 39,680.31. The index was down 0.90 points or 0.01% at 11,923.85. Gains were, however, capped as profit booking emerged after recent steep gains.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.41%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.51%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On BSE, 1273 shares rose and 930 shares fell. A total of 113 shares were unchanged.

Anil group stocks rallied. (up 9.65%), (up 6.51%), (up 5.93%), Reliance Naval and Engineering (up 2%) and (up 0.2%), jumped. was down 0.47%.

were in demand. (up 3.92%), (up 2.62%), (up 2.40%), (up 1.94%), (up 1.44%), (up 0.97%), (up 0.71%), (up 0.56%) and NMDC (up 0.24%), edged higher. was down 0.53%.

Yes was up 4.40% at Rs 153.10. suggest that Yes is likely to exit the asset management business as it believes that scaling up operations amid intensifying competition could be difficult. The could either sell the business to another asset manager, or wind it up over a period of time, reports added.

BEML was down 0.89% to Rs 992.75. The company announced during trading hours today, 28 May 2019, that it has booked orders worth Rs 1,154 crore and executed orders of Rs 1,368 crore during the quarter ended March 2019.

