Revival of 5 fertilizer units would increase urea production by 63.5 LMTPA: D.V. Sadananda Gowda

says excess demand over indigenous production would be met through imports

Union for Chemicals and Fertilizers, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, while giving a written reply to a question on reopening and re-modernising of closed fertilizer PSUs, in Rajya Sabha, stated that has decided to revive Barauni unit of (HFCL) and Gorakhpur, Sindri, Talcher& units of Limited (FCIL) on nomination route by setting up new Ammonia Urea plants of 12.7 LMTPA capacity at each location.

Barauni unit of HFCL and and units of FCIL are being revived by M/s. (HURL), a Joint Venture of (NTPC), Limited (CIL), (IOCL), FCIL& HFCL.

unit is being revived by M/s. Fertilizers Limited (TFL), a Joint Venture of (RCF), CIL, (GAIL) & FCIL. unit by M/s. Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL), a Joint Venture of (EIL), Limited (NFL) & FCIL.

The details of the expected commissioning dates of the above units are as follows:

Barauni (Bihar) - May 2021

Ramagundam (Telangana) - December 2019

(Uttar Pradesh) - February 2021

(Jharkhand) - May 2021

(Odisha) - September 2023

The further stated that after the commissioning of these five units, the total production of urea would be increased by 63.5 Lakh Metric Tonne Per Annum (LMTPA). The excess demand over indigenous production would be met through imports.

In a written reply to another question in Rajya Sabha, stated that the usable assets, townships, hospitals, etc., are being handed over to the new Joint Venture for use. Further, old plants of HFCL and FCIL have been sold through by M/s. (MSTC), under the supervision of M/s. (PDIL), as approved by the CCEA/Cabinet. There is no proposal to hand over the assets of HFCL and FCIL to local State Governments, the Minister added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)