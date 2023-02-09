Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.77 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.21% to Rs 34.93 croreNet Loss of Burnpur Cement reported to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.21% to Rs 34.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.9335.72 -2 OPM %2.23-91.66 -PBDT-17.86-2.31 -673 PBT-20.62-5.09 -305 NP-20.77-5.39 -285
