EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 88.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.31% to Rs 110.61 crore

Net profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 88.56% to Rs 30.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.31% to Rs 110.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.110.6176.6540.6134.5146.6826.9942.5123.0030.1716.00

