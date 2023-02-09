Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 6.57% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 193.32 croreNet profit of Taparia Tools rose 6.57% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 193.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 188.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales193.32188.85 2 OPM %12.9112.61 -PBDT26.2524.35 8 PBT25.6823.92 7 NP19.2918.10 7
