Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 6.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 193.32 crore

Net profit of Taparia Tools rose 6.57% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 193.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 188.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.193.32188.8512.9112.6126.2524.3525.6823.9219.2918.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)