JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 58.04% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 6.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 193.32 crore

Net profit of Taparia Tools rose 6.57% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 193.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 188.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales193.32188.85 2 OPM %12.9112.61 -PBDT26.2524.35 8 PBT25.6823.92 7 NP19.2918.10 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU