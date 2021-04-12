Buyback plan boosts Infosys

Infosys advanced 2.17% to Rs 1,472 after the IT major said its board will consider a share buyback proposal on Wednesday, 14 April 2021.

On the same day (14 April), the company will announce its audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ending 31 March 2021. Infosys said its board will also recommend a final dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2021.

As at end of December 2020, promoters held 12.95% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, the IT major's net profit jumped 7.3% to Rs 5,197 crore on a 5.5% rise in revenues to Rs 25,927 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q2 September 2020. Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

