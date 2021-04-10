CRISIL board to consider quarterly results on 19 April

-
The unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 will be presented to the board of directors on 19 April 2021 for their approval.The board will also consider the payment of interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. The dividend, if approved by the board, will be paid on 18 May 2021. The record date for the same is fixed on 6 May 2021, CRISIL said in a regulatory filing.
CRISIL is a leading global analytics company. It provides ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions with a strong track record of growth, culture of innovation, and global footprint.
The rating agency's consolidated net profit increased 15.4% to Rs 110.04 crore on 28.6% jump in net sales to Rs 597.24 crore in Q4 December 2020 over Q4 December 2019.
The scrip rose 1.54% to end at Rs 1841.20 on on Friday.
