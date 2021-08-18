Buyback plan boosts Kaveri Seed Company

Kaveri Seed Company gained 3.47% to Rs 597 at 9:16 IST on BSE after the company said that the meeting of its board of directors will be held on 25 August 2021, to consider the proposal for buy back of equity shares.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Kaveri Seed said, A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, 25 August 2021, to consider a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company and any other matter as the board of directors of the company may decide during the course of the meeting.

Kaveri Seed Company is engaged in the production, processing and marketing of hybrid seeds.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)