Hindustan Zinc tumbles after board defers meeting

Hindustan Zinc dropped 4.11% to Rs 317.50 after the company's board deferred its meeting scheduled on Tuesday, 17 August 2021, to consider interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

Accordingly, the record date of 26 August 2021 for interim dividend has been called off.

Ahead of the board meeting, shares of Hindustan Zinc jumped 7.01% in the past four sessions.

Hindustan Zinc reported a 46% rise in net profit to Rs 1,983 crore on 64% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,378 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Hindustan Zinc is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.

