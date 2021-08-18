HCL Tech wins IT transformation deal with Wacker Chemie AG

HCL Technologies has signed a five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with Wacker Chemie AG, a German multinational chemical company, to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery.

Spanning the globe with four business divisions, Wacker currently operates 26 production sites. Wacker's engagement with HCL will lead to significant cost efficiencies through modernization, standardization and automation. HCL will be using AI-enabled virtual assistants to drive efficiencies for Wacker.

Germany is a key strategic market for HCL and our engagement with Wacker is testament to our continued growth in the region, said Dr. Rolf Frank Fehler, Senior Vice President, HCL Technologies. We are excited to partner with Wacker, as we strongly believe digital transformation is a collaborative journey. HCL's global delivery model and regional service management will help ensure delivery success at Wacker.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 August 2021. Shares of HCL Technologies rose 1.63% to settle at Rs 1,141.25 yesterday.

HCL Technologies is a leading global technology company. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

