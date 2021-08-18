Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod for cancer drug

The drug major informed that it received tentative approval from the US-based drug regulator to market lenalidomide capsules in the multiple strengths.

Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers. It is also used to treat anemia in patients with certain blood/bone marrow disorders (myelodysplastic syndromes-MDS).

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

The group currently has 320 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose 0.53% to Rs 534.15 on BSE.

On a consolidated basis, the drug major posted a 35.2% rise in net profit to Rs 635.50 crore on 14.4% rise in net sales to Rs 3,917.40 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

