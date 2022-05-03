Bypolls for 3 assembly seats in Odisha, Uttarakhand, Kerala to be held on 31st May

-
The Election Commission (EC) has announced schedule for bye-election to three assembly constituencies in Odisha, Kerala, and Uttarakhand.The bye-election to Brajarajnagar Constituency in Odisha, Thrikkakara seat in Kerala, and Champawat Constituency in Uttarakhand will be held on 31 May 2022.
EC said counting of votes will take place on 3 June 2022. The poll process in all three constituencies will be completed before 5 June 2022.
The last date of submission of nomination for these seats is 11th of May. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on 12th May.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations for Thrikkakara is 16th May, it is 17th May for Champawat and Brajrajnagar as 16th May is a public holiday (Buddh Purnima).
EC said that all electoral activities will be strictly complied as per the COVID-19 guidelines issued by competent authorities. Social distancing and use of mask, sanitizers, thermal scanning, face shield, hand gloves, etc., as per COVID-19 protocol, have to be complied with.
