PM Modi holds talks with European Commission President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New Delhi yesterday. Both leaders reviewed progress in the vibrant India-EU strategic partnership and agreed to deepen cooperation in areas of trade, climate, digital technology, and people-to-people ties.

The leaders agreed that as large and vibrant democratic societies, India and Europe share similar values and commonality of perspectives on many global issues. They reviewed the progress in the India-EU Strategic Partnership, including the forthcoming re-commencement of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement and Investment Agreement.

Modi and Leyen announced the establishment of an India-EU Trade and Technology Council.

This new mechanism will bring about high-level coordination on the intersecting aspects of the trade, technology, and security and provide the political steer needed for in-depth strategic engagement.

Both leaders noted the increasing policy convergences in Indo-Pacific and exchanged views on other regional and global issues of mutual interest including cooperation in WTO, G-20, Afghanistan, and Myanmar. They expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and called for an immediate end to violence. Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of giving peace a chance and the need to return to dialogue and diplomacy as the only way to achieve peace.

The leaders had an extensive discussion on climate-related issues, including on possibilities of collaboration between India and the EU in areas like Green Hydrogen. They also discussed the continuing challenges of COVID and stressed efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics in all parts of the world.

