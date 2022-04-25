BJP sweeps Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls in Assam

-
In Assam, the BJP has swept the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, GMC polls. The BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad won 58 seats in the 60-member corporation. While the BJP got 52 seats, Asom Gana Parishad managed to win 6 seats.
Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and AAP got 1 seat each.
The opposition Congress didn't win any seat. The GMC election was held after 9 years.
PM Modi thanked the Guwahatians for the mandate in favour of the BJP to build on the agenda of development. BJP National President, Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister also thanked people of Guwahati for their support.
