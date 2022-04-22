RJD Chief Lalu Prasad gets bail in case related to Fodder scam

The High Court of Jharkhand on Friday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a case of fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Doranda treasury of Jharkhand.

In February, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Ranchi convicted Yadav in connection with the fraudulent withdrawal of over Rs 139 crore from the Doranda treasury in the late 1990s in undivided Bihar. He was sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of Rs 60 lakh.

The fodder scam, popularly known as "chaara ghotala", was a corruption scandal that involved the embezzlement of money from the government treasury of Bihar in the pretext of supplying fodder.

The 950 crore fodder scam occurred between 1991 and 1996, when Yadav was the Chief Minister of Bihar.

He was previously convicted in four other fodder scam cases for illegal withdrawals of Rs 37.7 crore and Rs 33.13 crore from the Chaibasa treasury, Rs 89.27 crore from the Deoghar treasury, and Rs 3.76 crore from the Dumka treasury.

Lalu Prasad, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison and slapped with a total penalty of Rs 60 lakh, has now secured bail in all of the five fodder scam cases in which he was convicted. He earlier secured bail in the Chaibasa Treasury scam cases in October 2020, and in the Deoghar Treasury scam case in February 2020. He was granted bail in the Dumka Treasury case in April 2021.

