C&S Wholesale Grocers selects TCS to transform its operations platform

C&S has partnered with TCS to reimagine its operations platforms, including customer experience and grocery distribution. TCS will lead the company-wide project and help C&S establish a new cloud-based architecture that will unify its current systems.
Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), C&S's new operations platform will monitor traffic patterns and identify optimal distribution routes, thereby reducing food waste and achieving greater fuel efficiency.
The predictive platform will help C&S provide best-in-class tools and capabilities to its employees to achieve operational excellence and growth much of which is made possible by bringing self-service solutions to IT and customer service touchpoints. The deployment also will offer C&S the scalability needed to drive long term business growth.
The new Google Cloud platform will help C&S streamline its operations by providing the infrastructure flexibility to support the company's sustainability initiatives and growth strategy. TCS will help reduce C&S's carbon footprint by migrating its data center workloads to the carbon-neutral infrastructure of Google Cloud.
