C&S Wholesale Grocers selects TCS to transform its operations platform

Tata Consultancy Services has been chosen by C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (C&S), an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, to build a new operations platform on Google Cloud to reduce the company's carbon footprint and enhance the customer experience.

C&S has partnered with TCS to reimagine its operations platforms, including customer experience and grocery distribution. TCS will lead the company-wide project and help C&S establish a new cloud-based architecture that will unify its current systems.

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), C&S's new operations platform will monitor traffic patterns and identify optimal distribution routes, thereby reducing food waste and achieving greater fuel efficiency.

The predictive platform will help C&S provide best-in-class tools and capabilities to its employees to achieve operational excellence and growth much of which is made possible by bringing self-service solutions to IT and customer service touchpoints. The deployment also will offer C&S the scalability needed to drive long term business growth.

The new Google Cloud platform will help C&S streamline its operations by providing the infrastructure flexibility to support the company's sustainability initiatives and growth strategy. TCS will help reduce C&S's carbon footprint by migrating its data center workloads to the carbon-neutral infrastructure of Google Cloud.

