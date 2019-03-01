Cabinet approves foreign investment of Rs 5000-25000 crore by Vodafone Idea

Company has existing approval for up to 100% Foreign Equity participation

The chaired by the has approved the Proposal for of more than Rs 5000 crore and up to Rs 25000 crore in Idea (VIL) as part of a proposed equity fund raise by way of a Rights issue of equity shares and/or other equity linked securities to eligible shareholders of the company. It also approved to take on record the proposed changes in the indirect foreign investment in the subsidiaries of VIL, which will take place on account of non-residents subscribing to the equity shares in the Fund Raise.

Point-wise details

* Idea (VIL) is a public listed company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956.

* The equity shares of the company are listed on the National Stock Exchange of Limited and the

* The Company is engaged in the business of providing pursuant to various licenses granted to it by the DoT.

* The company has existing approval for up to 100% Foreign Equity participation.

* (FDI) would be more than Rs 5000 crore and upto Rs 25000 crore as part of a proposed equity fund raise by way of a rights issue of equity shares and/or other equity-linked securities (including but not limited to compulsorily convertible debentures).

* The approval will also result in the change in the indirect foreign investment in the subsidiaries of which will take place on account of non-residents subscribing to the equity shares in the Fund Raise.

The inflow of foreign investment to will spur economic growth as well as foster innovation.

FDI up to 100% is allowed in Telecom Services Sector wherein 49% under automatic route and beyond 49% through government route subject to observance of licensing and security conditions by the licensee as well as investors as notified by the (DoT) from time to time. Further, the 100% FDI has been approved in the Company. However, in consideration of the extant FDI Policy and procedure, it is necessary to take the Government approval for FDI beyond Rs 5000 crore even if there is no change in the%age of foreign/ NRI equity already approved.

Accordingly, the approval has been given of more than Rs 5000 crore and up to Rs 25000 crore in Idea (VIL) along with the approval to take on record the proposed change in the indirect foreign investment in the subsidiaries of which will take place on account of non-residents subscribing to the equity shares in the Fund Raise.

