Cabinet approves Promulgation of an Ordinance for Amendment to the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005

-
ALSO READ
SEZs generates exports of Rs 3.33 lakh crore and employment of 19.96 lakh persons
Govt allows export of bio-fuels from special economic zones, EoUs
Group to study special economic zones policy to soon submit its report: Commerce Min
Comm Min panel on SEZs proposes continuation of incentives
Commerce Min seeks stakeholders' views on report to revive SEZs
-
Amendment enables a trust to be considered for grant of permission to set up a unit in SEZsThe Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved promulgation of an Ordinance to amend the definition of "person", as defined in sub-section (v) of section 2 of the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005 (28 of2005) to include a trust, to enable the setting up of a unit in a Special Economic Zone by a trust, as also to provide flexibility to the Central Government to include in this definition of a person, any entity that the Central Government may notify from time to time.
The present provision of the SEZs Act, 2005 do not permit 'trusts' to set up units in SEZs. The amendment will enable a trust to be considered for grant of permission to set up a unit in SEZs. The amendment will also provide flexibility to the Central Government to include in this definition of a person, any entity that the Central Government may notify from time to time. This will facilitate investments in Special Economic Zones.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU