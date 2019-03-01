JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Cabinet approves Petroleum Ministry joining of IEA Bioenergy TCP
Business Standard

Cabinet approves Promulgation of an Ordinance for Amendment to the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005

Capital Market 

Amendment enables a trust to be considered for grant of permission to set up a unit in SEZs

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved promulgation of an Ordinance to amend the definition of "person", as defined in sub-section (v) of section 2 of the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005 (28 of2005) to include a trust, to enable the setting up of a unit in a Special Economic Zone by a trust, as also to provide flexibility to the Central Government to include in this definition of a person, any entity that the Central Government may notify from time to time.

The present provision of the SEZs Act, 2005 do not permit 'trusts' to set up units in SEZs. The amendment will enable a trust to be considered for grant of permission to set up a unit in SEZs. The amendment will also provide flexibility to the Central Government to include in this definition of a person, any entity that the Central Government may notify from time to time. This will facilitate investments in Special Economic Zones.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 11:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements