Cabinet approves signing and ratification of bilateral investment treaty between India and Kyrgyzstan

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the signing and ratification of bilateral investment treaty between India and Kyrgyzstan. The Bilateral Treaty is likely to increase investment flow between India and Kyrgyzstan and protection to investors of both countries making investments in both countries.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 09:29 IST

