Cabinet approves signing and ratification of bilateral investment treaty between India and Kyrgyzstan

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the signing and ratification of bilateral investment treaty between India and Kyrgyzstan. The Bilateral Treaty is likely to increase investment flow between India and Kyrgyzstan and protection to investors of both countries making investments in both countries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU