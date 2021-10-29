Cadila Healthcare gains after strong Q2 results

Cadila Healthcare rose 2.27% to Rs 502.95 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 534.20% to Rs 3002.30 crore on 3.44% increase in net sales to Rs 3784.80 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Adjusted for exceptional items and one-off gain on the account of sale of animal health established market undertaking, Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 597 crore, up 6% on a y-o-y basis.

On a consolidated basis, the company's profit before tax and exceptional items rose 12.50% to Rs 699.20 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Earnings before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (EBIDTA) for the quarter was Rs 861 crore, up by 6% y-o-y. The EBIDTA margin for the quarter was 22.7%, an improvement of 50 basis points on a y-o-y basis.

The company's India business which comprises human formulations and consumer wellness business contributed 43% of the consolidated revenues during the quarter, witnessed a growth of 12% on a y-o-y basis, posting sales of Rs 1591 crore during the quarter. Human health formulations business grew by 12% and consumer wellness business grew by 13% during the quarter. Excluding the institutional sales of COVID products, the growth of human health formulations business was 17%. The company's business in the US posted sales of Rs 1498 crore, up 3% on a sequential basis. The company launched Enoxaparin Sodium injection in the US during the quarter. This is the first generic launch of the product by an Indian player.

Cadila is headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, and ranks 4th in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. The group has manufacturing sites and research facilities spread across five states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim in India and in the US and Brazil.

Zydus' global business has a strong presence in the regulated markets of the US, Europe (France and Spain) and in the high profile markets of Latin America and South Africa. It is also present in a big way in 25 other emerging markets worldwide.

