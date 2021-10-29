Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Esab India Ltd, Canara Bank, NCL Industries Ltd and Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2021.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd surged 16.78% to Rs 178.2 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55457 shares in the past one month.

Esab India Ltd soared 10.72% to Rs 2513.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3654 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1217 shares in the past one month.

Canara Bank spiked 8.93% to Rs 212.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

NCL Industries Ltd exploded 7.15% to Rs 248.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42065 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50220 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd rose 7.00% to Rs 191.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

