Subex tumbles after Q2 FY22 PAT skids 61% to Rs 5 cr

Subex dropped 13.06% to Rs 44.25 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 60.65% to Rs 4.82 crore on a 7.49% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 86.30 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Meanwhile, Subex announced the transfer of RMS business worth Rs 95 crore from Subex Assurance LLP, a material wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, to itself. The transaction is expected to be completed by February 2022.

Subex is a leading telecom analytics solution provider and leveraging its solution in areas such as revenue assurance, fraud management, partner ecosystem management.

