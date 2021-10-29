Gayatri Projects Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Allsec Technologies Ltd, Paushak Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd and Sanghvi Movers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 October 2021.

Allsec Technologies Ltd, Paushak Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd and Sanghvi Movers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 October 2021.

Gayatri Projects Ltd soared 14.62% to Rs 43.9 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Allsec Technologies Ltd spiked 12.82% to Rs 543.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3017 shares in the past one month.

Paushak Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 11215.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4068 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2359 shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd spurt 9.15% to Rs 122.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57980 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd advanced 7.80% to Rs 219. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27612 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)