Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod for droxidopa capsules

The drug maker has received final approval from the drug regulatory body, United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market droxidopa capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg (US RLD: Northera Capsules).

Droxidopa capsules works by constricting (narrowing) the blood vessels and increasing blood pressure. It is used to treat low blood pressure that causes severe dizziness or a light-headed feeling. It is indicated for use in people with conditions of the nervous system that can cause low blood pressure (such as Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy, autonomic failure, and others).

The drug will be manufactured at the Group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad (Gujarat). The group now has 312 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04. The announcement was made during market hours today, 19 February 2021.

Cadila Healthcare reported 40.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 512.50 crore on a 6.2% rise in net sales to Rs 3,753.70 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare lost 1.67% to Rs 459.70 on BSE. Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

