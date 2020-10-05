Cadila Healthcare Ltd jumps 1.59%

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 404.6, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.5% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% gain in NIFTY and a 65.63% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11822.9, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

