Himatsingka Seide Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HFCL Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd and Shoppers Stop Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 October 2020.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd spiked 13.52% to Rs 123.45 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64478 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd soared 8.54% to Rs 17.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd surged 8.19% to Rs 203.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14017 shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd added 7.14% to Rs 835.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5830 shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd gained 6.53% to Rs 192.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6511 shares in the past one month.

