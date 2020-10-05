Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up leads gainers in 'B' group

Hindustan Composites Ltd, Novartis India Ltd, Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd and Matrimony.com Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 October 2020.

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up surged 17.68% to Rs 136.1 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85103 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Composites Ltd spiked 12.16% to Rs 202. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2775 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 945 shares in the past one month.

Novartis India Ltd soared 10.36% to Rs 685. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9774 shares in the past one month.

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd added 10.16% to Rs 106.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18314 shares in the past one month.

Matrimony.com Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 709.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10485 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2731 shares in the past one month.

