Cadila Healthcare Ltd sees good buying

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 373.15, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.43% in last one year as compared to a 6.76% slide in NIFTY and a 27.39% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10382.3, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

