Tata Steel Ltd rises for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 354.8, up 3.85% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.96% in last one year as compared to a 6.76% slide in NIFTY and a 23.69% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 354.8, up 3.85% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 10812.8. The Sensex is at 36671.01, up 0.55%. Tata Steel Ltd has gained around 11.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2070.65, up 2.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 167.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 141.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 355.1, up 3.63% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 4.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

