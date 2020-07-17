JSW Steel Ltd soars 4.75%

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 210.7, up 4.75% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.82% in last one year as compared to a 6.76% fall in NIFTY and a 23.69% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 210.7, up 4.75% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 10812.8. The Sensex is at 36671.01, up 0.55%. JSW Steel Ltd has added around 8.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2070.65, up 2.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 182.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

