Hindustan Unilever Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2323.85, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 10812.8. The Sensex is at 36671.01, up 0.55%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has gained around 12.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31182.35, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 78.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

