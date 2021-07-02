Cadila Healthcare receives final approval for HIV drug

Cadila Healthcare on Friday announced that it has received final approval from the US drug regulator to market emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets.

The drug is used with other HIV medications to help control HIV infection. It helps to decrease the amount of HIV in one's body so that the immune system can work better.

Cadila said the drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. The group now has 319 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

On a consolidated basis, the drug maker's net profit surged 76.9% to Rs 731.60 crore on 3.6% increase in net sales to Rs 3,756.20 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

The scrip rose 0.06% to currently trade at Rs 639.20 on the BSE.

