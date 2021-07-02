Archies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alicon Castalloy Ltd, Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd and Crest Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2021.

Archies Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 21.3 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alicon Castalloy Ltd soared 17.89% to Rs 748.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71876 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2431 shares in the past one month.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd surged 16.93% to Rs 13.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79885 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd added 16.14% to Rs 741. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21965 shares in the past one month.

Crest Ventures Ltd spurt 14.81% to Rs 125.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5941 shares in the past one month.

