Mangalam Cement Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indoco Remedies Ltd, Pricol Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2021.

Indoco Remedies Ltd, Pricol Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2021.

Mangalam Cement Ltd spiked 17.10% to Rs 371.25 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9968 shares in the past one month.

Indoco Remedies Ltd surged 13.60% to Rs 476. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18482 shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd soared 12.05% to Rs 105.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

CARE Ratings Ltd rose 10.43% to Rs 766.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61765 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48084 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 31.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)