Cadila Healthcare rises on starting human trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Cadila Healthcare gained 0.68% to Rs 356.06 after the company said that it has started human studies for its potential coronavirus vaccine.

ZyCoV-D, the company's plasmid DNA vaccine, was found to be safe, immunogenic and well-tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies, Zydus said in an exchange filing. In the human trials, Zydus will enroll over 1,000 subjects across multiple clinical study sites in the country. The company has already manufactured clinical GMP batches of the vaccine candidate for the clinical trials.

Zydus had earlier this month received a nod from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase 1 and 2 human clinical trials of the company's plasmid DNA vaccine candidate for coronavirus.

In a separate announcement today, the company said that Zydus Cadila received final approval from the USFDA to market Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment USP, 0.05%. The ointment is used to treat a variety of skin conditions (e.g., eczema, dermatitis, allergies, rash). It will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad. The group now has 293 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

