Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 10133, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 37.19% in last one year as compared to a 7.48% slide in NIFTY and a 6.21% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10133, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.73% on the day, quoting at 10790.6. The Sensex is at 36726.11, up 1.92%.Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has added around 2.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30932.85, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4563 shares today, compared to the daily average of 8219 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 77.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

