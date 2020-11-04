Camlin Fine Sciences allots 6500 equity shares under ESOP

Camlin Fine Sciences has allotted 6,500 equity shares of face value of Re.1/] each in accordance with the terms of ESOP 2018, on 26 October, 2020.

Consequent to the said allotment the paid up share capital of the Company has gone up to 12,13,21,971 equity shares of face value of Re.1/] each aggregating to Rs. 12,13,21,971 /].

The said shares have been listed on the exchanges on 4 November, 2020.

