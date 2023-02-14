Camlin Fine Sciences consolidated net profit declines 16.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 387.84 crore

Net profit of Camlin Fine Sciences declined 16.30% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 387.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 380.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.387.84380.8212.8314.4947.9753.9331.7940.6924.0428.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)