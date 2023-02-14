Camlin Fine Sciences consolidated net profit declines 16.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 387.84 croreNet profit of Camlin Fine Sciences declined 16.30% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 387.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 380.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales387.84380.82 2 OPM %12.8314.49 -PBDT47.9753.93 -11 PBT31.7940.69 -22 NP24.0428.72 -16
